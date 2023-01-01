Elberta restaurants you'll love
Must-try Elberta restaurants
More about Cabbage Shed
Cabbage Shed
198 FRANKFORT AVENUE, Elberta
|Popular items
|Today's Soup Online-Chef J's Chili
|$8.99
Ground Beef, Pinto, Black and Kidney Beans, Stewed Tomatoes topped with Monterey Jack Cheddar Cheese and Sour Cream
|Seasonal Vegetable Online- Brussels Sprouts
|$5.00
Shaved sautéed brussels sprouts.
|MI Cherry Pork Ribeye Online
|$29.99
Boneless Pork Ribeye, MIchigan Cherry Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetable
More about Furnace Street Distillery, LLC - 1121 Furnace Street
Furnace Street Distillery, LLC - 1121 Furnace Street
1121 Furnace Street, Elberta