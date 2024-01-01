Chicken sandwiches in Elburn
Elburn restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Briana's Pancake House - Elburn
Briana's Pancake House - Elburn
151 Illinois 38, Elburn
|Chicken Montana Sandwich Deluxe
|$15.95
With BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato
More about Corner Grind - 2 S Main St.
Corner Grind - 2 S Main St.
2 S Main St., Elburn
|Soup and Sandwich Combo: cream of chicken and wild rice
|$14.00
Small-sized Cold Sandwich with a 12oz bowl of our Weekly Soup
|Chicken n’ Waffles Sandwich
|$10.50
A waffle sandwich consisting of fried chicken, house made cole slaw, honey butter & drizzled with a house hot honey.