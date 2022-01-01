Go
El Chilito

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • SALADS

4501 Manchaca Road • $

Avg 4.2 (503 reviews)

Popular Items

Chipotle Queso$5.00
with tostadas
East Side Taco$3.25
farm eggs, potato, jack cheese
Bean & Cheese Taco$2.25
Build Your Own Taco$3.75
Migas Taco$3.25
farm eggs, crispy tortilla strips, tomato, onion, serrano, jack cheese
Cherrywood Taco$3.75
farm eggs, potato, bacon, avocado, jack cheese
Green - 1 per taco, 2 per burrito$0.10
Roasted - 1 per taco, 2 per burrito$0.10
Al Pastor Taco$3.75
adobo pork, pineapple, cilantro, fresh onion
Pollo Asado Taco$3.75
achiote marinated grilled chicken, grilled onion
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4501 Manchaca Road

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:30 pm
