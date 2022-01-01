Go
El Colonial Mexican Restaurant

Welcome to our NEW online ordering! Orders placed before 11AM will be ready for pickup at 11:15AM. Questions? Call us! (606) 329-1374

366 DIEDERICH BLVD • $

Avg 4.6 (3634 reviews)

Popular Items

Pollo Juan$11.99
Strips of grilled chicken topped with our signature cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Mexican Rice$3.25
An order of Mexican rice.
👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family-Size Cheese Dip 16oz$11.99
16 ounces of our signature cheese dip with a large bag of chips.
Shredded Chicken Chimichangas$10.25
Shredded chicken wrapped in a deep-fried flour tortilla topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Pollo Juan ⭐️$11.99
Strips of grilled chicken topped with our signature cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Small Cheese Dip$3.80
Made from scratch daily using melted-to-perfection White American cheese blended with milk and a pinch of fresh, minced jalapeño.
Dinner Combo (3) ⭐️$11.50
Mix and match any three burritos, enchiladas, tacos, chimichangas, or taquitos. All combinations served with rice and beans.
Small Cheese Dip$3.80
Made from scratch daily using melted-to-perfection White American cheese blended with milk and a pinch of fresh, minced jalapeño.
Chimichangas$10.60
Your choice of beef tips or shredded chicken wrapped in a deep-fried flour tortilla topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family-Size Chips & Salsa 16oz$6.50
16 ounces of our house salsa with a large bag of chips.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

366 DIEDERICH BLVD

ASHLAND KY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

