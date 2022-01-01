El Colonial Mexican Restaurant
Welcome to our NEW online ordering! Orders placed before 11AM will be ready for pickup at 11:15AM. Questions? Call us! (606) 329-1374
366 DIEDERICH BLVD • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
366 DIEDERICH BLVD
ASHLAND KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
FAT BOY Q
Fat Boy Q is a modern mobile food experience serving an authentic American BBQ menu of regionally inspired slow smoked meats, classic southern sides, award winning wings, signature sandwiches, artisan appetizers, rotating seasonal specials, and handcrafted desserts.
Sbarro
Come in and enjoy!
Bombshells & Ales
Come on in and enjoy!