Go
Toast

El Divino Dining & Cocktails

El Divino would like to invite you to leave the worries of the day behind you and enter a world of craft cocktails and fine food. We squeeze our juices daily, make our own syrups, and practice classic technique to bring you the highest quality cocktail possible. All of our spirits have been carefully hand selected to ensure the highest quality and standards. Our renowned Chef Eugenio has created gourmet menus for each season offering the very freshest meats and seafood, all accompanied by fresh seasonal vegetables enhanced with our in house grown herbs. We pride ourselves in bringing you the best drinking and dining experience around…..please enjoy

5001 NORTH 10TH STREET

No reviews yet

Popular Items

2go Margarita (4)$38.00
Must be purchased with food. Serves 4. Blanco tequila, triple sec, lime, agave syrup.
Divino Salad$12.00
Spring Mix, Shaved Onions, Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Blue Cheese, Candied Pecans, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Avocado Salad$15.00
Oranges, Roasted Peanuts, Pickled Thai Chili, Yuzu Vinaigrette
Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Bacon, Pecans, Fresno Peppers, Smoked Maple
Filet$48.00
8oz, Potato Puree, Asparagus, Baby Carrots, Cognac Reduction
Fish Tacos$14.00
Atlantic Cod, Salsa Roja,Avocado Mousse, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro
Ropa Vieja$21.00
Braised Beef, Polenta, Pickled Red Onions, Lemon-Honey Raita
Divino Burger$15.00
House Made Patty consist of Beef Shoulder, Brisket, Short Rib, Bacon, & Ribeye Fat topped with American Cheese, Beefonnaise, Bacon Onion Marmalade, Shaved Onions, Pickles, Fries
Tuna Toastada$13.00
Avocado, Cucumber, Salsa Macha, Lime
Buttermilk Cornbread$7.00
Cumin-Honey Butter
See full menu

Location

5001 NORTH 10TH STREET

MCALLEN TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

KIRI KIRI KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kumori Sushi

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Kiss & Fly

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Reserva Coffee Roasters

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston