Eldorado Cafe

Eldorado Cafe, established in 2017, brings you the best in Mexican Comfort food. Located at 3300 W. Anderson Lane. We are currently serving curbside only and available through Favor for delivery.

3300 W. Anderson Lane • $$

Avg 4.8 (1720 reviews)

Popular Items

Rene's Awesome Enchiladas$16.50
Roasted beef short rib enchiladas tomatillo sauce, jack cheese, sour cream, green onion and queso
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.95
Chicken tortilla soup garnished with cilantro, tortilla strips, avocado and a lime wedge. Served in a 16oz cup.
Dos Crispy Tacos$7.95
Two crispy taco shells filled with beef picadillo, pico de gallo, jack cheese, and shredded lettuce
Enchiladas Verde$14.50
Roasted tomatillo sauce, green onion, jack cheese and queso fresco
Uchingon Bowl$11.00
Eldorado cheeseNrice topped with crispy pork carnitas, fried egg, roasted squash, pickled onions, avocado, topped with Salsa X
Eldorado Queso (large)$9.50
Classic House Queso
Eldorado Queso (small)$4.00
Classic House Queso
Chips and Salsa
4oz container
Enchilada Suizas$14.50
Creamy salsa verde, avocado and jack cheese
Carnitas Cubanos$19.50
Crispy pork roasted in a Cuban style citrus garlic mojo
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

3300 W. Anderson Lane

Austin TX

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
