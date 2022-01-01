Go
El Dorado Cantina

405 First Street West

Popular Items

Duck Carnitas Tacos (2 per order)$14.95
mole (CONTAINS NUTS), coleslaw, salsa roja, black beans, cotija cheese, crema, cilantro
Al Pastor Tacos (2 per order)$10.95
pork, onions, cilantro, salsa verde
Nachos$10.95
black beans, pico de gallo, crema, chihuahua (add chicken $3, add al pastor $3, add braised beef $5)
VEGETARIAN BURRITO$11.95
black beans, rice, crema, guacamole, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese (add chicken $3, add al pastor $3, add braised beef $5)
Chicken Enchilada Suiza Sauce (3 per)$14.95
three chicken enchiladas, refried beans, oaxaca cheese, suiza sauce
Taco Bowl$9.95
cabbage, iceberg lettuce, beans, spicy crema, cotija cheese, salsa roja, avocado, pepitas, tortilla strips (cooked in canola oil)
(add chicken $3, add braised beef $5)
Crispy Shrimp Tacos (2 per order)$12.95
coleslaw, salsa roja, spicy cream with sriracha, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro
Chips & Guacamole$8.95
chips & guacamole
chips are cooked in canola oil
Oaxaca Cheese Quesadilla$8.95
oaxaca cheese, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, iceberg lettuce (add chicken $3, add al pastor $3, add braised beef)
Crispy Avocado Tacos (2 per)$9.95
black beans relish, salsa roja, crema, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro
Location

Sonoma CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

La Casa Restaurant & Bar

B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille

B&V Whiskey Bar and Grille is located in the heart of downtown Sonoma, on the Plaza in the historic Creamery building. B&V expansive menu features signature burgers, award wining cocktails, spice rubbed wings, fire prawns, spicy ahi tuna salad, as well as homemade pies and gelato. The restaurant features 6 televisions, a full bar featuring beer and whiskey flights.

The Red Grape

HopMonk Tavern

