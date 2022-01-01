Go
Toast

Nickolas Jones

Come in and enjoy!

2430 Grant Ave.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2430 Grant Ave.

Ogden UT

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pig & a Jelly Jar

No reviews yet

Southern-Inspired.
Brunch Driven.
From Scratch.
Every Day.

WB's Eatery

No reviews yet

MORE THAN A RESTAURANT, IT’S A LIFESTYLE…
We’re casual in every way, but we take our love of food, drink, and friends seriously! Art on the walls, cocktails in the shaker, coffee in the press - WB’s Eatery is your spot to kickback with friends, shop the market, and live the lifestyle.

Yu's Maple Garden Chinese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lucky Slice Pizza

No reviews yet

Award-winning Pizza by the slice and whole pizza - plus wings, appetizers, desserts, and more!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston