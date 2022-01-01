Go
Toast

Electric Cool-Aid

Frozen drinks, things in cans, and great food trucks!

512 Rhode Island Ave • $

Avg 5 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

Disney on Ice$5.00
Dole Whip Colada. Pineapple. Coconut. Rum. Magic.
Feast Mode Dog$11.50
Caramelized onion, goat cheese, candied jalapenos, black pepper honey.
Frose All Day$5.00
Strawberry, Rose, Vodka, All the best things of summer in a glass. Except puppies with sprinklers.
Tastes Like Pie$10.00
Truly Black Cherry Lemonade + Shot of Deep Eddy Peach Vodka. For when you want to drink your pie, not eat it.
Frozen Irish Coffee$5.00
The Frozen that started it all. Creamy, boozy, perfect. It's the staff's favorite for a reason.
King Louie$9.00
Disney on Ice (Pina Colada) + Mini-bottle of 99 Bananas
Painkiller$11.00
Our frozen painkiller -- orange, pineapple, and coconut.
Frozen Garibaldi$11.00
Frozen Orange + Campari
Orange Ya Glad I Didn't Say Banana$11.00
Frozen Orange Whip + Mini-bottle of 99 Bananas + Dad jokes
Location

512 Rhode Island Ave

Washington DC

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
