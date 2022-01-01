Go
Toast

Electric Ramen

DINE IN - CURBSIDE - TAKEOUT
We provide a modern twist on the traditional Ramen Noodle Shop. With a retro-futuristic vibe and laid-back atmosphere our counter-service style will allow you to watch our Chefs prepare your Ramen in front of you. We pride ourselves on using the freshest possible ingredients sourced locally when available. First come first serve.
NOW SLURP & ENJOY

5584 East Grand River Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BAO Wild Mushroom + Sweet Potato$3.00
Steamed Bun / Asian Slaw/ Miso Aioli
V/ DF
Kobe Beef Shortrib$15.00
Edamame / Soft-Boiled Egg / Japanese Mint / Fresno Chili / Pho Broth
DF/GF*
Half Smoked Peanut Chicken$8.50
Roasted Sweet Corn / Soft-Boiled Egg / Cilantro / Jalapeno
Sweet Thai Chili Broth
DF/GF*
Smoked Peanut Chicken$15.00
Roasted Sweet Corn / Soft-Boiled Egg / Cilantro / Jalapeno / Sweet Thai Chili Broth
DF/GF*
Korean BBQ Pork Belly$14.00
Soft-Boiled Egg / Candied Bacon / Watermelon Radish / Scallion / Sweet Thai Chili Broth
DF/GF*
BAO Kobe Shortrib$5.00
Steamed Bun / Asian Slaw/ Miso Aioli
DF
Gyoza- Pork$6.00
(4) Japanese Pot Stickers, Honey Ginger Soy
DF
Gyoza- Vegetable$6.00
(4) Japanese Pot Stickers, Honey Ginger Soy
DF
Half Kobe Beef Shortrib$8.50
Edamame / Soft-Boiled Egg / Japanese Mint / Fresno Chile
Pho Broth
DF/GF*
BAO - BBQ Pork Belly$4.00
Steamed Bun / Asian Slaw/ Miso Aioli
DF
See full menu

Location

5584 East Grand River Rd

Howell MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Los Tres Amigos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Poke Fresh

No reviews yet

Try our custom poké bowls made with high-quality proteins, fresh ingredients, and homemade sauces!

University of Michigan Brighton Center for Specialty Care

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston