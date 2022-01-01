Electric Ramen
DINE IN - CURBSIDE - TAKEOUT
We provide a modern twist on the traditional Ramen Noodle Shop. With a retro-futuristic vibe and laid-back atmosphere our counter-service style will allow you to watch our Chefs prepare your Ramen in front of you. We pride ourselves on using the freshest possible ingredients sourced locally when available. First come first serve.
NOW SLURP & ENJOY
5584 East Grand River Rd
Popular Items
Location
5584 East Grand River Rd
Howell MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Los Tres Amigos
Come in and enjoy!
Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill - Howell
Come in and enjoy!
Poke Fresh
Try our custom poké bowls made with high-quality proteins, fresh ingredients, and homemade sauces!
University of Michigan Brighton Center for Specialty Care
Come in and enjoy!