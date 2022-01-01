Go
Toast

Electric Shuffle

We are reimagining shuffleboard within our award-winning design with craft cocktails, delicious food, and an amazing atmosphere.

2615 Elm Street

No reviews yet

Location

2615 Elm Street

Dallas TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

RBC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cheapsteaks

No reviews yet

Cheap Steaks, Strong Drinks, Live Music Every Night!

Rex's Seafood and Market

No reviews yet

Seafood Market & Restaurant at The Dallas Farmers Market 920 S. Harwood St. Dallas, TX. Always the freshest catch.

Twisted Root

No reviews yet

With high-quality made-to-order burgers, a ‘come as you are’ environment and a strange reverence for Chuck Norris, there’s no place else quite like Twisted Root Burger.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston