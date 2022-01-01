Go
Electric City Subs

Closed on Mondays

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

902 S. Webster Ave • $

Avg 4 (79 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$3.95
Lightly seasoned to your choice.
Cheese Steak Sub$10.95
Chopped seasoned steak sirloin cooked w/ American cheese.
Pierogies$4.95
w/ fried onions & sour cream
BLT Club$8.95
all american favorite served w/ bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Turkey Club$8.95
oven roasted turkey breast w/ Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Chicken Cheese Steak Sub$10.95
Chopped seasoned chicken w/ cheese.
Loaded Tots$7.95
With Melted Cheddar Cheese & Bacon.
Topped with Sour Cream & Chives.
Italian Sub$8.95
With Provolone Cheese, Ham, Genoa Salami, Hot Capocollo, & Pepperoni.
Cheeseburger Deluxe$8.95
freshly M.T.O. seasoned patty w/ American cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion on a toasted bun
Bangin' Popcorn Shrimp$8.95
classic style or spicy w/ your choice of dipping sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

902 S. Webster Ave

Scranton PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
