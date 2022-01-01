Keystone
Come in and enjoy!PLACE ORDER TODAY FOR PICK UP THE NEXT DAY
303 North 3rd Street
Popular Items
Location
303 North 3rd Street
Youngwood PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Elegant Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!
The Cabin Bar n Grill
Bar/restaurant. Mainly profit from Bar. Food sales are secondary. Both Bar & restaurant menus are basic. Rather small, local establishment. Smoking Permitted. Indoor & deck seating. Occasional feature live entertainment & host small to moderate parties. The building interior is about 1/3 pool room/restrooms, 1/3 bar & 1/3 dinning room. The outside deck is mostly covered with a more simplified service Bar. Lastly we have a large open, uncovered patio area but we don't use it much for taking orders. We really only need the POS service available in the building & on the deck.
Abie & Bimbo's Pizza
Abie & Bimbo's Pizza has been serving Greensburg, Seton Hill and UPG since 1967! You've Had The Rest, Now Try The BEST! Voted Best Pizza in Greensburg 4 Years in a row!
Oliver's Pourhouse
Come on in and enjoy!