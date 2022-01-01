The Cabin Bar n Grill

No reviews yet

Bar/restaurant. Mainly profit from Bar. Food sales are secondary. Both Bar & restaurant menus are basic. Rather small, local establishment. Smoking Permitted. Indoor & deck seating. Occasional feature live entertainment & host small to moderate parties. The building interior is about 1/3 pool room/restrooms, 1/3 bar & 1/3 dinning room. The outside deck is mostly covered with a more simplified service Bar. Lastly we have a large open, uncovered patio area but we don't use it much for taking orders. We really only need the POS service available in the building & on the deck.

