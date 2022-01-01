Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Elegant Spatula LLC
Open today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
No reviews yet
1139 North 27th Street Suite B
Billings, MT 59101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location
1139 North 27th Street Suite B, Billings MT 59101
Nearby restaurants
City Brew Coffee
Montana Born & Roasted
Shanghai Village
Serving freshly-made, family-style Chinese cuisine. Each order is prepared from scratch.
Montana Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Walkers Grill
Walkers is a well-established downtown favorite in Billings with a menu offering a glorious mix of international cuisine and western comfort food. Our wait staff contribute friendly service in a casual, yet urban, dining setting and the barkeeps are some of the finest in the region and have been classically-trained in the art of drink.