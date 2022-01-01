Element Kitchen & Sneekeasy
Element Kitchen & Cocktail is the Mile-High City’s first farm to table sports restaurant and bar, featuring seasonal menus curated by four-time James Beard award nominee and Bravo’s Top Chef contestant, John Tesar. The bar is highlighted by a selection of Denver’s best brews and fresh made cocktails. Triggering all senses; taste, smell, sight, sound and touch, Element Kitchen & Cocktail offers a range of experiences from a night out with friends, a celebration with family or cheering on your favorite sports team.
1134 N Broadway
Popular Items
Location
1134 N Broadway
Denver CO
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Taste of Philly
Come in and enjoy!
Stoney's Bar & Grill
We are a locally owned, Colorado themed,
sports & music bar located in the heart of Denver. We have all NCAA, NFL & NHL Packages. We are the spot you want to be at to watch your favorite sports!
Broadway Market
Denver's newest food hall and community gathering place, featuring food from some of Denver's most beloved chefs alongside a central bar and two boutiques.
Govs Park
We’ve brought our modern twist on “comida de la calle”—Mexican street food—to a sit-down restaurant with an expanded menu and a selection of quality, small-batch tequila and whiskey as well as award-winning cocktails and desserts. We still believe in using local products while staying true to authentic regional recipes—we specialize in making the absolute best street tacos anywhere.