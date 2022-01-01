Go
Elemental Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

701 5th Ave • $$

Avg 3.8 (78 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Caesar$6.00
Romaine, grated paremesan, shaved parmesan, croutons tossed with a casear dressing served with a lemon wedge add Chicken for $2.00
Margherita$9.50
Tomato sauce base, topped with fresh mozzarella, basil & a drizzle of olive oil
24oz Fountain Drink$2.75
Small Chop$7.00
Chopped Romaine, salami, fontal, garbonzo beans, kalamata olives, onions, red & yellow peppers, grape tomato tossed with a dejon vinegarette
Build Your Own Pizza$9.50
Choose 1 Sauce, Choose 1 Cheese, Choose 3 Toppings additional toppings are $1.00 each
Green Goddess$10.50
Pesto & Cream Sauce Base, Topped with sun dried tomato, spinach , artichoke hearts, shredded mozzarella, feta & herbs de Provence
Truffled Mushroom$9.50
Garlic Oil Base, topped with crimini mushrooms, fontal, grated parmesan, parsley and a drizzle of black truffle oil
Hot Pepperoni$9.50
Tomato sauce base, topped with shredded mozzarella, Zoe's Pepperoini & a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey
Carnivorous$10.50
Tomato sauce base, shredded mozzarella, Zoe's Pepperoini, sausage, bacon & salami
Prosciuto & Arugula$10.50
Garlic oil base, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

701 5th Ave

Seattle WA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
