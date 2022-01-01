Elemental Pizza

Go
2634 NE University Village St. • $$

Avg 4.4 (859 reviews)

Popular Items

Flyin' Hawaiian Pizza$12.75
Tomato sauce, Zoe's ham, pineapple, shredded mozarella, minced garlic & pepperoncini.
Carnivorous Pizza$19.75
Tomato sauce, sausage, Zoe's pepperoni, salami, bacon & shredded mozzarella.
Quattro Formaggi$9.75
Tomato sauce, fontal, parmesan & fresh mozarella.
Stromboli$11.50
Choice of: Zoe's pepperoni, pesto chicken or veggie- filled with mozzarella baked inside our pizza dough & served with smoky marinara.
Plain Cheese Pizza$15.50
Margherita Pizza$11.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
Green Goddess Pizza$18.75
Pesto cream sauce, spinach, sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta, shredded mozzarella topped off with herbs de provence.
Entree Caesar$14.00
Choose between kale or hearts of romaine, with shaved parmesan, our house-made croutons tossed in caesar dressing.
Pepperoni Pizza$10.50
Tomato sauce, Zoe's pepperoni & shredded mozzarella.
Big Chop Salad$16.00
Chopped romaine, fontal cheese, grape tomatoes, garbanzo beans, salami, kalamata olives, red & yellow peppers, red onion and parmesan tossed in a creamy dijon vinnaigrette.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2634 NE University Village St.

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
