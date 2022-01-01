Go
Toast

Element Gastropub

Element: the simplest principal of a subject. Here at Element, we believe that sharing quality food and drink is the simplest and best way to create memories and cultivate friendships. Nestled in the great City of Oaks, Element is here to showcase that a plant-based meal can be delicious to both omnivores and vegan foodies alike.

FRENCH FRIES

421 Fayetteville Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (222 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings$11.00
6 crispy wings tossed in choice of mild, medium, hot, jalapeño bbq, 3 pepper, or sweet bbq, celery, house ranch
Patty Melt$14.00
8oz hand pattied impossible burger, caramelized onions, texas toast
Nashville Hot Chik'n Sandwich$13.00
Housemade Nashville Crispy Chik'n, Lettuce, Housemade Pickle, Mayo
Full BBQ Nachos Plate$15.00
huge order of house fried corn chips, vegan bbq, black beans, cashew queso, fresh pico de gallo, jalapeños
add sour cream +2
Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Chopped "Steak" Seitan, Marinated Mushrooms, Housemade Cheese, Peppers, Onions served on a Neomonde Hoagie Roll
BBQ Sandwich$13.00
smoked vegan bbq tossed in hybrid eastern-western style sauce, creamy coleslaw, neomonde kaiser
Chik'n Tenders$11.00
Double dipped fried chik’n tenders, beer battered fries, choice 2 sauces
Sunshine Chocolate Buttercream Cake$9.00
2 Cookies$3.00
Kale Caesar$12.00
local kale + romaine, vegan parm, house caesar dressing, rye croutons
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

421 Fayetteville Street

Raleigh NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Happy + Hale

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fiction Kitchen

No reviews yet

Thoughtful prepared vegan cuisine from a 100% fully vegan kitchen

Poole's Diner

No reviews yet

POOLE'S FAVORITES, SERVED AT HOME.
PLEASE BE SURE TO VIEW OUR PICK-UP WINE, BEER, AND DRINK SELECTIONS.
OUR MENUS ARE INSPIRED BY THE SEASON AND ITS MANY OFFERINGS. AS THE SEASON CHANGES, AT SOME POINTS ON A DAILY BASIS, SO DO OUR MENUS. WE WORK WITH LOCAL GROWERS AND ARTISAN PRODUCERS WHENEVER POSSIBLE, TO SHOWCASE THEIR CRAFT, WHILE PRACTICING OUR OWN. WE ARE PROUD TO BE A PART OF A COMMUNITY THAT RECOGNIZES THE IMPORTANCE AND VALUE OF SUPPORTING THE SMALL FAMILY FARM.

Poole'side Pies

No reviews yet

A Neapolitan-inspired pizza joint from the AC Restaurants group.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston