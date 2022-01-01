Go
Elements Restaurant

Progressive. Upscale. Casual.
Innovation and style go hand in hand at elements from the menu to the decor. Our floor-to-ceiling windows view the lovely Logan River and Cache Valley's best patio for summer dining. During the winter season sitting by the fireplace is a favorite spot among many of our guests. Featuring a menu full of progressive classics and modern creations.

FRENCH FRIES

35 East 640 South • $$

Avg 4.2 (1597 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

35 East 640 South

Logan UT

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

