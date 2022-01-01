Go
Elephant Room

Oldest Jazz Club in Texas. Live music 7 days a week 365 days a year.

315-B Congress Ave.

Location

315-B Congress Ave.

Austin TX

Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
