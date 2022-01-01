Elephant Sushi - Grove
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
400 Grove Street, C1
San Francisco, CA 94102
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
400 Grove Street, C1, San Francisco CA 94102
Nearby restaurants
Absinthe - San Francisco
Come in and enjoy!
Max's Opera Cafe
For over 25 years, Max's has served America's favorite foods with an upscale style at affordable prices. Boasting "everything you'e always wanted to eat," only at Max's will you find a corned beef reuben, chinese chicken salad, ribeye steak, BBQ ribs and portabello mushroom pasta all on one table. And for those with a sweet tooth, Max's sinful award winning desserts will keep you coming back for more.
La Cocina - Municipal Marketplace
Come in and enjoy!
SFCS Pastry Treat Boxes
The Pro Pastry students are loading boxes full of the best homemade treats you can imagine. Sweet, savory, and indulgent, each box contains a wide variety of items that will not disappoint!
Boxes are available for pick-up on Friday December 10th between 2-3pm.
Need help? support@sfcooking.com