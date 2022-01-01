Go
Toast

Elephant & The Dove

Modern Mexican in Skaneateles, New York

9 E Gennesse St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bang Bang Shrimp Taco$16.00
(3) House made slaw, fried bang bang shrimp, lime & cilantro aioli on flour tortilla
KIDS QUESADILLA$5.00
flour tortillas, Mexican cheeses
small guac$2.00
TRIPLE DIPPER$12.00
QUESO, GUACAMOLE & SALSA TRIO SERVED WITH TORTILLA CHIPS
CHIMICHANGA$13.00
MEXICAN RICE, SHREDDED CHEESE, BLACK BEANS, PICO DE GALLO, CREMA, CILANTRO
BURRITO BOWL$12.00
MEXICAN RICE, BLACK BEANS, CITRUS SLAW, PICO DE GALLO, CILANTRO, QUESO FRESCO
CHIPS & GUAC$6.00
NACHOS$15.00
CRISPY TORTILLA CHIPS, QUESO, PICO DE GALLO, PICKLED PEPPERS, QUESO FRESCO, CILANTRO, CREMA, GUACAMOLE *VEGETARIAN*
CHICKEN VERDE ENCHILADA$16.00
SHREDDED CHICKEN VERDE, TOMATILLO SAUCE, CORN TORTILLAS, QUESO FRESCO
SMOTHERED BURRITO$12.00
SPANISH RICE, SHREDDED CHEESE, BLACK BEANS, PICO DE GALLO, CILANTRO, CREMA
See full menu

Location

9 E Gennesse St

Skaneateles NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

GOOD EATS & SIPS

No reviews yet

Family owned restaurant serving up GOOD nutritious options for people on the go!

Skaneateles Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Patisserie

No reviews yet

The Patisserie features breads, fine pastries, specialty cookies, and pies as well as traditional holiday baked goods.

Moondance Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come enjoy our family friendly tavern restaurant on the corner of Route 20 ! We have great food and lots of cold drinks!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston