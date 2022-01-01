Go
Elephante

Élephante Beach House

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

1332 2nd St • $$$

Avg 4.4 (15464 reviews)

Popular Items

ELEPHANTE 12 OZ (VODKA)$18.00
Passionfruit, Lemon, Orgeat, Meletti, Calabrian Chili
MARGHERITA PIZZA$18.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil
BRUSSELS SPROUTS SALAD$14.00
shaved raw Brussels sprouts, pine nuts, pecorino, lemon, white balsamic
ELEPHANTE 12 OZ (TEQUILA)$18.00
Passionfruit, Lemon, Orgeat, Meletti, Calabrian Chili
SOPPRESSATA PIZZA$22.00
Cured Pork, Mozzarella, Chili Oil, Honey
Lunch Special
Pizza or Pasta for $15
Daily until 3pm.
WHIPPED EGGPLANT DIP$14.00
Eggplant Dip with Oven Roasted Flatbread
SPICY CALABRIAN VODKA PASTA$20.00
Canestri Pasta, Vodka Sauce, Basil, Parm
FUSILLI PESTO$18.00
Arugula / Pistacchio Pesto, Pistacchio Breadcrumbs (Vegetarian)
CACIO E PEPE PIZZA$22.00
Mozzarella, Taleggio, Parmigiano, Black Pepper
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Live Music
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1332 2nd St

Santa Monica CA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
