Flying Elephants at Fox Tower

Great food for folks on the fly. We serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

812 SW Park Avenue

Mama Leone's Soup
Chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, celery, spinach, and cream with chicken stock
Macaroni & Cheese SM$4.00
(vegetarian) Guest favorite — Cavatappi pasta and cheese sauce topped with seasoned bread crumbs
Baguette Slice$0.75
(vegan, dairy-free) Baked fresh daily
Portland OR

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Greenleaf Juicing

Come in and enjoy!

Grits n' Gravy

It's nice to be nice!

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

Hustling Viet food to the streets. Pho for the people.

Urban Creperie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Sweet and Savory Crepes made with local and organic ingredients.
Draft beer and wine.

