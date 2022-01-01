Flying Elephants at Fox Tower
Great food for folks on the fly. We serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
812 SW Park Avenue
Popular Items
Location
812 SW Park Avenue
Portland OR
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Greenleaf Juicing
Come in and enjoy!
Grits n' Gravy
It's nice to be nice!
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
Hustling Viet food to the streets. Pho for the people.
Urban Creperie
Come in and enjoy! Sweet and Savory Crepes made with local and organic ingredients.
Draft beer and wine.