Flying Elephants at South Waterfront

Enjoy grab and go items for breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus burgers and other items off the grill.

2730 S Moody Avenue

Popular Items

Tomato Orange Soup
(vegetarian, wheat-free) The Elephants Delicatessen classic: a creamy dreamy tomato soup with a twist of orange
Grilled Cheese$5.00
(vegetarian) Cheddar on french white bread
Quesadilla$9.75
(vegetarian) Cheddar jack, cilantro, scallions, and green chiles in a flour tortilla; served with sour cream, Cabo sauce, and arugula side salad
Macaroni & Cheese SM$4.00
(vegetarian) Guest favorite — Cavatappi pasta and cheese sauce topped with seasoned bread crumbs
Mama Leone's Soup
Chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, celery, spinach, and cream with chicken stock
Location

2730 S Moody Avenue

Portland OR

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
