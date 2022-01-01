Go
Flying Elephants at Kruse Way provides our fans in Lake Oswego with Elephants favorites for breakfast, lunch, and dinner-to-go.

5885 SW Meadows Road

Location

Lake Oswego OR

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
