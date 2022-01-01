Elevation 66 Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy our fresh crafted Beers and Food with local ingredients!
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
10082 San Pablo Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
10082 San Pablo Ave
El Cerrito CA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
BurgerIM
BURGERIM
GOURMET BURGER
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Benchmark Pizzeria
Wood-fired pizzas, housemade pastas, and Italian inspired antipasti and salads in a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere. Family-friendly and local-farm sourced!
Sumo Sushi
Come in and enjoy!