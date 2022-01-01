Go
Elevation 66 Brewing Company

Come in and enjoy our fresh crafted Beers and Food with local ingredients!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

10082 San Pablo Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (543 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac n Cheese$11.00
Jack, Cheddar Cheese, Parmesan, & Toasted Panko.
Elevation 66 Burger$18.00
Niman Ranch Beef, Caramelized Onions, Served with Lettuce, & Pickles on Signature Burger Bun.
Mary Farm Free Range Wings - 1/2 Dozen$8.00
Celery, Ranch, Choice of BBQ or Spicy Chipotle, Celery with Ranch Dressing.
Market Salad$13.00
Market Salad: Romaine Lettuces, Parmesan Cheese with House Made Caesar Dressing
Cubano Sandwich$18.00
Oven Roasted Pork Loin, Swiss, Pickles, Bacon, & Mustard on Ciabatta Bread.
Fish & Chips$18.00
House Made Beer-Battered Cod with Fries, Ponzu Aioli.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Flour Breaded Chicken Breast, Pickles, Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Slaw on Signature Burger Bun
Grilled Cheese$14.00
Deep Fried Beef Dumplings$8.00
Ground Beef, Shredded Carrot, Chive, Minced Garlic and Giger, with Soy Dipping Sauce.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

10082 San Pablo Ave

El Cerrito CA

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
