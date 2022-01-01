Go
Toast

Hermann's Cafe and Restaurant

Elevation is downtown Cadillac's trendy spot to dine on local favorites along with something different.

FRENCH FRIES

214 N Mitchell St • $$

Avg 4.5 (372 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Wrap$10.00
Simple Salmon With Side Choice$27.00
Fettuccine Morello$23.00
A local favorite. Tender sautéed button, shiitake, and morel mushrooms with house made alfredo sauce, and served over a warm bed of fettucine noodles. Comes with side salad.
Quart Morel Soup Togo$22.00
Thai Veg Noodle Bowl$10.00
Chef's Choice$8.00
Classic Caesar$10.00
Cesar dressing, croutons & parmesan cheese.
Chocolate Strudel$8.00
Filet Mignon 8oz$34.00
Cooking to your liking. Comes with choice of side and a side salad.
Chicken Strips$10.00
Chicken tenders and fries. Served with a side of ketchup and dipping sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

214 N Mitchell St

Cadillac MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ROARING 20S SALOON

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The After 26 Depot Cafe

No reviews yet

Thank you for supporting The After 26 Depot Café and our wonderful mission!

Clam Lake Beer Company

No reviews yet

Curbside pick-up available at the front of the brewery!

Bieners Pizzeria, LLC

No reviews yet

We are a family owned business that aims to provide great food at a great prize. We make our products with recipes developed to set your taste buds in to action.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston