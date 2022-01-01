Eleven | Eleven
ELEVEN|ELEVEN is a project rooted in the best food and wine we can get our hands on in Chicago cultivated by creative individuals that draw inspiration from the local music, art, and fashion scenes to engage all of your senses at once. Our aim is to deliver fun, thoughtful food paired alongside wines from some of the best under-the-radar farmers & winemakers in a dynamic, yet comfortable setting. Warm, neighborhood hospitality & an eclectic, funky playlist paints this picture.
While food & wine is the foundation of what we do, we also aim to deliver experiences in our space ranging from music, photography, and more.
Food, wine, and art inspires us
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
1111 W Lake St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1111 W Lake St.
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Honey's Chicago
Honey's menu features seasonal American cuisine with Mediterranean influence focused around wood-fired rotisserie and grill.
Elina's
Fine Italian cooking served by two chefs in an intimate space.
Gemma Foods
Bringing fresh pasta to the people.
Macello Cucina di Puglia
Come on in and enjoy!