ELEVEN|ELEVEN is a project rooted in the best food and wine we can get our hands on in Chicago cultivated by creative individuals that draw inspiration from the local music, art, and fashion scenes to engage all of your senses at once. Our aim is to deliver fun, thoughtful food paired alongside wines from some of the best under-the-radar farmers & winemakers in a dynamic, yet comfortable setting. Warm, neighborhood hospitality & an eclectic, funky playlist paints this picture.
While food & wine is the foundation of what we do, we also aim to deliver experiences in our space ranging from music, photography, and more.
Food, wine, and art inspires us

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1111 W Lake St. • $$

Avg 4.2 (162 reviews)

Popular Items

1111SIGNATUREBURGER$20.00
Aged Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Truff Aioli Crispy Kale , with Fries
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1111 W Lake St.

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

