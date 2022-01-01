Eleventh Street Pizza
Neo-New York style sourdough pies and more. The perfect blend of the old and new worlds: using traditional NY-Style practices mastered over decades, but with organic ingredients, local specials, and naturally leavened dough that's better for your body.
We are the hippies of the generation bringing you #PizzaAndLove
1035 N Miami Ave suite 103
miami FL
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:50 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 9:50 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 9:50 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 9:50 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 9:50 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:50 pm
