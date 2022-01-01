Go
Toast

Eleventh Street Pizza

Neo-New York style sourdough pies and more. The perfect blend of the old and new worlds: using traditional NY-Style practices mastered over decades, but with organic ingredients, local specials, and naturally leavened dough that's better for your body.
We are the hippies of the generation bringing you #PizzaAndLove

1035 N Miami Ave suite 103

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SPICY CAESAR SALAD$15.00
Local little gem lettuce, sourdough breadcrumbs, Parmigiano-Reggiano, & our house-made Calabrian chili caesar dressing. Dressing is served on the side.
WILD SHROOM$36.00
Our only white pie! It starts with a porcini mushroom alfredo sauce, topped with cremini mushrooms, thyme, shallots, fresh homemade mozzarella, confit garlic, caramelized onions, parsley, & sourdough breadcrumbs.
PEPPERONI & HOT HONEY$36.00
Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, Calabrian chili paste, mozzarella, roasted red onions, GiAntonio Pepperoni from Ezzo Sausauge Co., pecorino, & basil. Finished with honey for a slightly hot and sweet touch!
Side Ranch$1.50
2 oz side of our insanely delicious house-made ranch. For pizza lovers who love to dip their pizza in ranch!
MEATBALLS$16.00
Our homemade meatballs - a Fooq's favorite! Three giant meatballs, pork and beef blend in our homemade organic pomodoro sauce. Finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano & fresh basil.
THE CARMINE CHEESE$28.00
Our take on the classic New York pie! Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano, & basil.
VODKA$30.00
Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, & our house made spicy vodka sauce. Finished with fresh basil & parmigiano-reggiano.
THE BROOKLYN CHEESE$32.00
(Sauce on top) Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, fresh homemade mozzarella, Sicilian oregano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, pecorino, & basil.
GARLIC KNOTS$6.00
Three of our house made New York Style garlic knots with garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and herbs.
PEPPERONI & HOT HONEY FULL SICILIAN PIE$42.00
Perfect party pie! A full square pie of our Pepperoni & Hot Honey, cut into 12 pieces. Organic Bianco DiNapoli tomatoes, roasted red onions, Calabrian chili paste, mozzarella, Ezzo's Sausage Co. Pepperoni, finished with honey, pecorino, & fresh basil! The perfect balance of spicy & sweet!
See full menu

Location

1035 N Miami Ave suite 103

miami FL

Sunday1:00 pm - 9:50 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 9:50 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:50 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:50 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:50 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:50 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

CVI.CHE 105

No reviews yet

We are a thirteen-year award-winning Peruvian restaurant located in the cosmopolitan city of Miami. Known for our vast selection of creative and unique ceviches, among several other traditional dishes, CVI.CHE 105 has risen to represent Peruvian gastronomy in one of the most important destinations in the United States, conquering the most demanding palates locally and nationwide.

Lola Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SKY Kitchen

No reviews yet

We provide you with mouth watering cuisines! Explore a world of taste adventure through our Seriously Wings, Sandwich Affair, Holy Moly Mac & Cheese, Flatbread House or 360° Bowls! Whilst topping it all of with a decadent treat from our Cloud 9 Desserts!!

La Industria

No reviews yet

Cool restaurant & bakery offering a selection of sweet treats & hearty Latin American dishes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston