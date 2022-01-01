Go
Banner pic

El Fuego

Open today 5:30 AM - 11:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

65 South Washington Street

Danville, IN 46122

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$6.00
Wake up with El Fuego! Our breakfast burrito is LOADED with eggs, cheese, potatoes, and our signature pork green chili. It will get you up and going and stick with you all morning long.
Just a Bowl$7.00
Our signature Colorado style pork green chili in a bowl. Great with a side of tortilla chips for dipping!
Fresh Salsa$3.00
Bean Burrito$7.00
Keep it simple with our bean and cheese burrito. Finished with a perfect grill to seal up the edges. Can be plain (No Fuego) or Smothered with our signature pork green chili. (Smothered Burrito pictured)
Beef Burrito$8.00
Beef and cheese burrito. Finished with a perfect grill to seal up the edges. Can be plain (No Fuego-Shown here) or Smothered with our signature pork green chili.
Mile High Fries$12.00
Our Newest Menu item! Seasoned waffle fries, loaded with cheddar cheese, white queso, and smothered in our signature Colorado style pork green chili! Served on a limited edition El Fuego frisbee.
Bag of Chips$2.00
White Queso$3.00
Beef and Bean Burrito$8.00
Loaded beef, bean, and cheese burrito. With Lettuce and Tomato. Finished with a perfect grill to seal up the edges. Can be plain (No Fuego) or Smothered with our signature pork green chili. (Plain Burrito pictured)
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Our most requested menu item for kids (but adults love it too). We're not reinventing the wheel, just keeping it plain and simple... Shown here with a side of beans, but we also recommend pairing this staple with "Just a Bowl".
See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday5:30 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Location

65 South Washington Street, Danville IN 46122

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Sonic Zone

No reviews yet

Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Pub By Novo

No reviews yet

Sports Bar Reimagined

MyKitchen

No reviews yet

We are #MykitchenHSV. Food is the one thing that brings us all together, and MyKitchen is the place to make that happen! What is MyKitchen? MyKitchen is a commissary kitchen, offering Curbside service only. We are a group of food service professionals that decided to build a platform that will offer a variety of food to our community. There are levels to the MyKitchen concept. We are a Ghost kitchen platform for some, a commissary to others, and a product selling tool for many. MyKitchen is a cash free facility, call in orders are welcomed, and online ordering is preferred. When you arrive, please remain in your car, call the number on the sign, and we will come to you!

Pizza Quik

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

El Fuego

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston