Elgin American restaurants you'll love

More about Danny's Pizza On Douglas
Danny's Pizza On Douglas
231 Douglas St, Elgin
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.99
|Curly Fries
|$3.99
|Calzone
|$10.99
More about Elgin Public House
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elgin Public House
219 E Chicago St, Elgin
|Popular items
|Soft Pretzels
|$8.30
|Bucket O' Bones
|$18.55
|Cajun Chicken W/ Goat Cheese
|$11.90
More about Chicago Street Pour House
FRENCH FRIES
Chicago Street Pour House
1350 East Chicago Street, Elgin
|Popular items
|NASHVILLE HOT FRIED CHICKEN
|$12.89
Beer-battered chicken breast tossed in our Nashville Hot sauce, served with pickles, on a potato bun
|BEER-BATTERED CHICKEN FINGERS
|$11.99
Fresh hand cut chicken breasts, tossed in our beer batter, fried, served with honey mustard
|JUMBO MOZZARELLA STIX
|$9.89
Block cheese, cut, wrapped in a wonton, fried, served with honey mustard
More about GABUTTO BURGER
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
GABUTTO BURGER
2502 Randall Rd, Elgin
|Popular items
|Frittos (Fries)
|$3.00
Flavor yourself from 8 kinds of fry seasonings! (Fry Seasoning, Garlic Butter, Spicy Garlic available for now)
|Classic Burger
|$8.95
Wanna Stick with Regular Burger?
[comes with Mayo, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles]
|Sidewinders
|$5.95
Twisted Potato Wedges for Potato Lover's!