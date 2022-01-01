Bruschetta in Elgin
Elgin restaurants that serve bruschetta
Danny's Pizza On Douglas
231 Douglas St, Elgin
|David's Bruschetta
|$7.99
Al's Cafe
43 DuPage Ct, Elgin
|Bruschetta Chicken
|$12.75
Grilled breast of chicken seasoned with our own special blend of herbs & spices, topped with homemade bruschetta, American cheddar & served on a toasted deluxe bun, with lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
|Bruschetta
|$10.50
White bean bruschetta topped with shaved Asiago cheese & served with crustini bread.
|Bruschetta Burger
|$10.75
1/3 lb. lean beef patty topped with homemade bruschetta, shaved Asiago cheese lettuce & tomato. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50