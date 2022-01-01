Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Elgin

Danny's Pizza On Douglas image

 

Danny's Pizza On Douglas

231 Douglas St, Elgin

David's Bruschetta$7.99
Al's Cafe

43 DuPage Ct, Elgin

Avg 4.6 (842 reviews)
Bruschetta Chicken$12.75
Grilled breast of chicken seasoned with our own special blend of herbs & spices, topped with homemade bruschetta, American cheddar & served on a toasted deluxe bun, with lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
Bruschetta$10.50
White bean bruschetta topped with shaved Asiago cheese & served with crustini bread.
Bruschetta Burger$10.75
1/3 lb. lean beef patty topped with homemade bruschetta, shaved Asiago cheese lettuce & tomato. Served with Chips & a Pickle or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
