Cake in Elgin

Go
Elgin restaurants
Toast

Elgin restaurants that serve cake

Danny's Pizza On Douglas image

 

Danny's Pizza On Douglas

231 Douglas St, Elgin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.99
Chocolate Fudge Cake$6.99
More about Danny's Pizza On Douglas
Mozzafiato Gelato and Coffee image

PASTRY • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Mozzafiato Gelato and Coffee

3145 W Hwy 20 Suite 203, Elgin

Avg 4.9 (205 reviews)
Takeout
8" Round Cake$48.00
Traditional Cake serves 18 to 20 people.
6" Small Gelato Cake$25.00
For 4 to 6 people. Two layers of gelato with one layers of cake in between. Finished off with a semifreddo whipped cream and a drizzle that compliments the gelato flavor. Requires a 2 business day lead time.
More about Mozzafiato Gelato and Coffee
Banner pic

 

CARMINAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT

1055 N RANDALL RD, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$7.99
Double layer chocolate fudge cake topped off with chocolate, caramel, and whipped cream
More about CARMINAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Al's Cafe image

ICE CREAM

Al's Cafe

43 DuPage Ct, Elgin

Avg 4.6 (842 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.95
Served with a side of warm caramel sauce.
Crab Cakes$18.75
Pan-seared crab cakes served with a spicy Chipotle sauce, fresh white bean bruschetta & served with crustini bread.
More about Al's Cafe

