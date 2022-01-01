Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Elgin
/
Elgin
/
Cannolis
Elgin restaurants that serve cannolis
Danny's Pizza On Douglas
231 Douglas St, Elgin
No reviews yet
Danny's Cannoli
$6.99
More about Danny's Pizza On Douglas
PASTRY • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Mozzafiato Gelato and Coffee
3145 W Hwy 20 Suite 203, Elgin
Avg 4.9
(205 reviews)
Oreo Gelato Cannoli
$4.75
Hazelnut Gelato Cannoli
$4.75
Chocolate Gelato Cannoli
$4.50
More about Mozzafiato Gelato and Coffee
Browse other tasty dishes in Elgin
Paninis
Chai Lattes
Chili
Fried Pickles
Pretzels
Veggie Burgers
Corn Dogs
Chicken Salad
More near Elgin to explore
Saint Charles
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Schaumburg
Avg 4.1
(24 restaurants)
Geneva
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Algonquin
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Dundee
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
Avg 3.4
(9 restaurants)
Bartlett
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Carpentersville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
South Elgin
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1315 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston