Cannolis in Elgin

Elgin restaurants that serve cannolis

Danny's Pizza On Douglas

231 Douglas St, Elgin

Danny's Cannoli$6.99
More about Danny's Pizza On Douglas
PASTRY • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Mozzafiato Gelato and Coffee

3145 W Hwy 20 Suite 203, Elgin

Avg 4.9 (205 reviews)
Oreo Gelato Cannoli$4.75
Hazelnut Gelato Cannoli$4.75
Chocolate Gelato Cannoli$4.50
More about Mozzafiato Gelato and Coffee

