Chili in Elgin
Elgin restaurants that serve chili
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elgin Public House
219 E Chicago St, Elgin
|Chili
|$5.50
Sour Cream, Cheese, Green Onion
|Chicken Chili
|$5.50
Sour Cream, Cheese, Green Onion
|EPH Chili and Cheese Burger
|$15.45
FRENCH FRIES
Chicago Street Pour House
1350 East Chicago Street, Elgin
|CHILI SKILLET
|$6.99
Our housemade chili topped with sour cream, shredded cheese blend and green onion, baked in a cast iron skillet