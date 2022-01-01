Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Elgin

Elgin restaurants
Elgin restaurants that serve chili

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elgin Public House

219 E Chicago St, Elgin

Avg 4.1 (588 reviews)
Takeout
Chili$5.50
Sour Cream, Cheese, Green Onion
Chicken Chili$5.50
Sour Cream, Cheese, Green Onion
EPH Chili and Cheese Burger$15.45
More about Elgin Public House
FRENCH FRIES

Chicago Street Pour House

1350 East Chicago Street, Elgin

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHILI SKILLET$6.99
Our housemade chili topped with sour cream, shredded cheese blend and green onion, baked in a cast iron skillet
More about Chicago Street Pour House
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zza Factory

751 N State St, Elgin

Avg 4.5 (1414 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fryz$8.00
Chili Cheese Burger$8.50
Beef patty covered in grilled onions, cheddar sauce, American cheese and chili
Homemade Chili$3.50
More about Zza Factory

