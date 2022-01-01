Crepes in Elgin
Elgin restaurants that serve crepes
Burnt Toast Elgin - 2492 N Randall Rd
2492 N Randall Rd, Elgin
|Apple Pie Crepes
|$11.99
Thin French pancakes (FOUR) filled with a gooey caramel apple compote, sprinkled with cinnamon pecans. Topped off with whipped cream & sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Red Poppy Bistro - 109 E. Highland
109 E. Highland, Elgin
|Cordon Bleu Crepes
|$15.75
Giant crepe stuffed with tender chicken,
shredded ham, melted Swiss cheese & topped with our Dijon Aioli Sauce
|Chicken Pesto Crepes
|$15.75
Giant crepe stuffed with tender chicken & pesto, with sun-dried tomatoes, melted mozzarella cheese and a creamy garlic Aioli sauce
|Vanilla Cheese & Fresh Fruit Crepes (2)
|$14.50
Two of our handmade, vanilla cheese stuffed crepes, topped with a generous amount of ripe, seasonal fruit. Topped off with powdered sugar, Crème Anglaise and whipped cream.