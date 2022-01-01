Crepes in Elgin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Elgin restaurants that serve crepes

Burnt Toast Elgin - 2492 N Randall Rd

2492 N Randall Rd, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Apple Pie Crepes$11.99
Thin French pancakes (FOUR) filled with a gooey caramel apple compote, sprinkled with cinnamon pecans. Topped off with whipped cream & sprinkled with powdered sugar.
More about Burnt Toast Elgin - 2492 N Randall Rd
Red Poppy Bistro image

SANDWICHES

Red Poppy Bistro - 109 E. Highland

109 E. Highland, Elgin

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cordon Bleu Crepes$15.75
Giant crepe stuffed with tender chicken,
shredded ham, melted Swiss cheese & topped with our Dijon Aioli Sauce
Chicken Pesto Crepes$15.75
Giant crepe stuffed with tender chicken & pesto, with sun-dried tomatoes, melted mozzarella cheese and a creamy garlic Aioli sauce
Vanilla Cheese & Fresh Fruit Crepes (2)$14.50
Two of our handmade, vanilla cheese stuffed crepes, topped with a generous amount of ripe, seasonal fruit. Topped off with powdered sugar, Crème Anglaise and whipped cream.
More about Red Poppy Bistro - 109 E. Highland

