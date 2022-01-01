Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Elgin

Elgin restaurants
Elgin restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Danny's Pizza On Douglas image

 

Danny's Pizza On Douglas

231 Douglas St, Elgin

Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.99
More about Danny's Pizza On Douglas
CRISPY CHICKEN MELT image

FRENCH FRIES

Chicago Street Pour House

1350 East Chicago Street, Elgin

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BEER-BATTERED CRISPY CHICKEN MELT$13.39
Beer-battered fried chicken topped with Merkts cheddar cheese mix, on a potato bun
CRISPY CHICKEN TACOS$12.49
Beer-battered chicken strips, creamy slaw, green onion, exotic drizzle
More about Chicago Street Pour House

