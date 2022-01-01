Croissants in Elgin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Danny's Pizza On Douglas image

 

Danny's Pizza On Douglas

231 Douglas St, Elgin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Breast Croissant Sandwich$9.99
More about Danny's Pizza On Douglas
Item pic

PASTRY • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Mozzafiato Gelato and Coffee

3145 W Hwy 20 Suite 203, Elgin

Avg 4.9 (205 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant$3.95
A RICH CROISSANT FILLED WITH SWEET CHOCOLOTE AND HAZELNUT GANACHE AND TOPPED WITH CHOCOLATE WITH REAL BELGIAN CHOCOLATE. 3.3 OZ
Chicken Caprese Croissant$7.50
Basil pesto, Boar’s Head Rotisserie Chicken, Fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese. Drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette and topped with fresh basil. All layered on a warmed flaky croissant.
Can Sub Chicken for Extra Mozzarella for a Meatless option
Almond Croissant$3.95
3.3 oz A RICH, BUTTER CROISSANT FILLED WITH SWEET ALMOND PASTE AND TOPPED WITH ALMOND SLICES.
More about Mozzafiato Gelato and Coffee

