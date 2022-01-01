Croissants in Elgin
Elgin restaurants that serve croissants
More about Danny's Pizza On Douglas
Danny's Pizza On Douglas
231 Douglas St, Elgin
|Chicken Breast Croissant Sandwich
|$9.99
More about Mozzafiato Gelato and Coffee
PASTRY • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Mozzafiato Gelato and Coffee
3145 W Hwy 20 Suite 203, Elgin
|Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant
|$3.95
A RICH CROISSANT FILLED WITH SWEET CHOCOLOTE AND HAZELNUT GANACHE AND TOPPED WITH CHOCOLATE WITH REAL BELGIAN CHOCOLATE. 3.3 OZ
|Chicken Caprese Croissant
|$7.50
Basil pesto, Boar’s Head Rotisserie Chicken, Fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese. Drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette and topped with fresh basil. All layered on a warmed flaky croissant.
Can Sub Chicken for Extra Mozzarella for a Meatless option
|Almond Croissant
|$3.95
3.3 oz A RICH, BUTTER CROISSANT FILLED WITH SWEET ALMOND PASTE AND TOPPED WITH ALMOND SLICES.