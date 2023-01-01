Cupcakes in Elgin

We’re excited to announce our first ever beer and cupcake pairing at Plank Road Tap Room!

We’ve partnered with a tremendous local baker for a great evening of drinks and sweets.

Sarah, of “Sweet Tooth by Sarah, will be hanging-out with us and chatting about her tasty baked treats.

We’ll be pairing four delicious beers with these amazing creations:

Lemon Cupcake w/ Cream Cheese Frosting & Orange Zest

Banana Cupcake w/ Cream Cheese Frosting

Raspberry Cupcake w/ Raspberry-Infused Frosting

Chocolate Cupcake w/ Hazelnut Buttercream & Crushed Peanut Butter Cups

We haven’t dialed-in all of the beers yet, but let’s face it…you’re in this for the sweet bites of awesomeness. The beers will just be the…icing on the cake?

Tickets are available now, and unlikely to be available for long. Snag them now.

We will open our doors to ticket holders at 6 pm. The pairing will begin promptly at 7.

