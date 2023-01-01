Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Elgin

Elgin restaurants
Elgin restaurants that serve cupcakes

Sammy's Mexican Grill "Elgin"

3091 US Hwy 20 #111, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Margarita Cupcake$5.00
More about Sammy's Mexican Grill "Elgin"
Plank Road Tap Room

39W149 Plank Road, Elgin

Avg 4.8 (353 reviews)
Takeout
4/5 Beer & Cupcake Pairing$30.00
We’re excited to announce our first ever beer and cupcake pairing at Plank Road Tap Room!
We’ve partnered with a tremendous local baker for a great evening of drinks and sweets.
Sarah, of “Sweet Tooth by Sarah, will be hanging-out with us and chatting about her tasty baked treats.
We’ll be pairing four delicious beers with these amazing creations:
Lemon Cupcake w/ Cream Cheese Frosting & Orange Zest
Banana Cupcake w/ Cream Cheese Frosting
Raspberry Cupcake w/ Raspberry-Infused Frosting
Chocolate Cupcake w/ Hazelnut Buttercream & Crushed Peanut Butter Cups
We haven’t dialed-in all of the beers yet, but let’s face it…you’re in this for the sweet bites of awesomeness. The beers will just be the…icing on the cake?
Tickets are available now, and unlikely to be available for long. Snag them now.
We will open our doors to ticket holders at 6 pm. The pairing will begin promptly at 7.
More about Plank Road Tap Room

