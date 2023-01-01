Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Elgin

Elgin restaurants
Elgin restaurants that serve enchiladas

Sammy's Mexican Grill and Bar- Elgin - 3091 US Hwy 20 #111

3091 US Hwy 20 #111, Elgin

Enchilada a la carta$3.00
Enchilada with your choice of sauce (green, red adobo or suiza) filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese and sour cream
Enchiladas Dinner$14.00
(3) Enchiladas with your choice of sauce (green, red adobo or suiza) filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese and sour cream
Enchiladas Mexico city$16.00
(3) Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with red adobo sauce and topped with chorizo, queso fresco, sour cream and lettuce
CARMINAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT - 1055 N RANDALL RD

1055 N RANDALL RD, Elgin

Enchilada Dnr (3)$18.99
(3) Corn torillas filled with your choice of Cheese, Chicken, Beef, or Steak. Topped with (1) sauce: Green, Red, or Mole.
Enchilada Dnr (2)$15.99
(2) Corn torillas filled with your choice of Cheese, Chicken, Beef, or Steak. Topped with (1) sauce: Green, Red, or Mole.
