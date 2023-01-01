Enchiladas in Elgin
Elgin restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Sammy's Mexican Grill and Bar- Elgin - 3091 US Hwy 20 #111
Sammy's Mexican Grill and Bar- Elgin - 3091 US Hwy 20 #111
3091 US Hwy 20 #111, Elgin
|Enchilada a la carta
|$3.00
Enchilada with your choice of sauce (green, red adobo or suiza) filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese and sour cream
|Enchiladas Dinner
|$14.00
(3) Enchiladas with your choice of sauce (green, red adobo or suiza) filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese and sour cream
|Enchiladas Mexico city
|$16.00
(3) Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with red adobo sauce and topped with chorizo, queso fresco, sour cream and lettuce
More about CARMINAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT - 1055 N RANDALL RD
CARMINAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT - 1055 N RANDALL RD
1055 N RANDALL RD, Elgin
|Enchilada Dnr (3)
|$18.99
(3) Corn torillas filled with your choice of Cheese, Chicken, Beef, or Steak. Topped with (1) sauce: Green, Red, or Mole.
|Enchilada Dnr (2)
|$15.99
(2) Corn torillas filled with your choice of Cheese, Chicken, Beef, or Steak. Topped with (1) sauce: Green, Red, or Mole.