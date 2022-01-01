Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Elgin

Go
Elgin restaurants
Toast

Elgin restaurants that serve french fries

Consumer pic

 

Burnt Toast Elgin

2492 N Randall Rd, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$3.99
More about Burnt Toast Elgin
Danny's Pizza On Douglas image

 

Danny's Pizza On Douglas

231 Douglas St, Elgin

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$2.99
More about Danny's Pizza On Douglas

Browse other tasty dishes in Elgin

Chicken Salad

Chili

Corn Dogs

Garlic Bread

Crispy Chicken

Paninis

Chopped Salad

Veggie Burgers

Map

More near Elgin to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston