French toast in Elgin

Elgin restaurants
Toast

Elgin restaurants that serve french toast

Consumer pic

 

Burnt Toast Elgin

2492 N Randall Rd, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Nut French Toast$11.99
3 Piece French Toast$9.99
2 Piece French Toast$8.99
More about Burnt Toast Elgin
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Red Poppy Bistro

109 E. Highland, Elgin

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cinnamon Custard French Toast$13.50
Huge portion of our homemade custard French Toast, coated with our Cinnamon & Sugar mixture. Hand-dipped and fried to crispy perfection. Drizzled with Crème Anglaise & served with a side of REAL Maple Syrup.
Ultimate Custard French Toast$15.50
Huge portion of our homemade custard French Toast. Hand-dipped and fried to crispy perfection. Drizzled with Crème Anglaise, Powdered Sugar, Fresh Seasonal Fruits, Whipped Cream & served with a side of REAL Maple Syrup.
"Black Forrest" Custard French Toast$15.50
Huge portion of our homemade custard French Toast. Hand-dipped and fried to crispy perfection and served on warm cherry preserves. Drizzled with Chocolate sauce and Crème Anglaise and whipped cream.
More about Red Poppy Bistro

