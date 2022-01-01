French toast in Elgin
Elgin restaurants that serve french toast
Burnt Toast Elgin
2492 N Randall Rd, Elgin
|Banana Nut French Toast
|$11.99
|3 Piece French Toast
|$9.99
|2 Piece French Toast
|$8.99
Red Poppy Bistro
109 E. Highland, Elgin
|Cinnamon Custard French Toast
|$13.50
Huge portion of our homemade custard French Toast, coated with our Cinnamon & Sugar mixture. Hand-dipped and fried to crispy perfection. Drizzled with Crème Anglaise & served with a side of REAL Maple Syrup.
|Ultimate Custard French Toast
|$15.50
Huge portion of our homemade custard French Toast. Hand-dipped and fried to crispy perfection. Drizzled with Crème Anglaise, Powdered Sugar, Fresh Seasonal Fruits, Whipped Cream & served with a side of REAL Maple Syrup.
|"Black Forrest" Custard French Toast
|$15.50
Huge portion of our homemade custard French Toast. Hand-dipped and fried to crispy perfection and served on warm cherry preserves. Drizzled with Chocolate sauce and Crème Anglaise and whipped cream.