Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried chicken salad in
Elgin
/
Elgin
/
Fried Chicken Salad
Elgin restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
Danny's Pizza On Douglas
231 Douglas St, Elgin
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Salad
$10.99
More about Danny's Pizza On Douglas
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elgin Public House
219 E Chicago St, Elgin
Avg 4.1
(588 reviews)
Fried Chicken Salad
$14.25
More about Elgin Public House
Browse other tasty dishes in Elgin
Cake
Chili
Cheeseburgers
Cannolis
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Steak Salad
Grilled Chicken
Mushroom Burgers
More near Elgin to explore
Saint Charles
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Schaumburg
Avg 4.1
(24 restaurants)
Geneva
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Algonquin
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Dundee
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
Avg 3.4
(9 restaurants)
Bartlett
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Carpentersville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
South Elgin
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1315 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston