Gyro sandwiches in Elgin

Elgin restaurants
Elgin restaurants that serve gyro sandwiches

Burnt Toast Elgin - 2492 N Randall Rd

2492 N Randall Rd, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gyro Sandwich$12.99
More about Burnt Toast Elgin - 2492 N Randall Rd
Main pic

 

Rookies Pub and Grill - Elgin

2486 Bushwood Drive, Elgin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gyros Sandwich$14.99
Grilled pita, tomato, onion & tzatziki sauce
More about Rookies Pub and Grill - Elgin

