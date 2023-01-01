Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in Elgin

Elgin restaurants
Elgin restaurants that serve milkshakes

Sammy's Mexican Grill and Bar- Elgin - 3091 US Hwy 20 #111

3091 US Hwy 20 #111, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Milkshake$5.00
More about Sammy's Mexican Grill and Bar- Elgin - 3091 US Hwy 20 #111
Mozzafiato Gelato and Coffee image

PASTRY • ICE CREAM • GELATO

MOZZAFIATO GELATO AND COFFEE

3145 W Hwy 20 Suite 203, Elgin

Avg 4.9 (205 reviews)
Takeout
20 oz. Tiramisu Milkshake$6.50
Tiramisu gelato, whole milk, house made whipped cream and cocoa powder.
12 oz. Hazelnut Milkshake$4.50
12 oz. Oreo Milkshake$4.50
Cookie and Cream gelato, whole milk, topped with house-made whipped cream and crushed oreo cookies.
More about MOZZAFIATO GELATO AND COFFEE

