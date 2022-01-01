Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pecan pies in Elgin

Elgin restaurants
Toast

Elgin restaurants that serve pecan pies

Mozzafiato Gelato and Coffee image

PASTRY • ICE CREAM • GELATO

MOZZAFIATO GELATO AND COFFEE

3145 W Hwy 20 Suite 203, Elgin

Avg 4.9 (205 reviews)
Takeout
Butter Pecan Gelato Pie$27.00
More about MOZZAFIATO GELATO AND COFFEE
Al's Cafe image

ICE CREAM

Al's Café & Creamery

43 DuPage Ct, Elgin

Avg 4.6 (842 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Pie$5.95
Served with a side of warm caramel sauce.
More about Al's Café & Creamery

