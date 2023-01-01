Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penne in Elgin

Go
Elgin restaurants
Toast

Elgin restaurants that serve penne

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elgin Public House

219 E Chicago St, Elgin

Avg 4.1 (588 reviews)
Takeout
Penne Pesto$17.10
Chipotle Penne$20.10
More about Elgin Public House
Consumer pic

 

Cafe Roma

2175 Point Blvd #120, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PENNE RUSTICA$13.50
More about Cafe Roma

Browse other tasty dishes in Elgin

Mushroom Burgers

Quesadillas

Pretzels

Tortilla Soup

Chile Relleno

Fried Chicken Salad

Bruschetta

Corn Dogs

Map

More near Elgin to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (12 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1521 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (313 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (132 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston