Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Elgin

Go
Elgin restaurants
Toast

Elgin restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elgin Public House

219 E Chicago St, Elgin

Avg 4.1 (588 reviews)
Takeout
Stuffed Pork Chops$20.00
More about Elgin Public House
Al's Cafe image

ICE CREAM

Al's Cafe

43 DuPage Ct, Elgin

Avg 4.6 (842 reviews)
Takeout
Finnish Boneless Pork Chop$19.95
Finnish boneless pork chop rubbed with fresh rosemary, sea salt & cracked green pepper, oven roasted in sweet port wine jus & served with homemade mashed potatoes, fresh seasonal vegetables & red cabbage. Served with a choice of small garden salad or chef's daily fresh prepared soups & dinner bread with butter.
More about Al's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Elgin

Waffles

Caesar Salad

Croissants

Chicken Sandwiches

Carrot Cake

Chocolate Cake

Cookies

Paninis

Map

More near Elgin to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Schaumburg

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.4 (9 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston