Salmon in Elgin

Elgin restaurants
Toast

Elgin restaurants that serve salmon

Mariscos El Charco image

SEAFOOD

Mariscos El Charco

302 South McLean Boulevard, Unit G, Elgin

Avg 4.3 (575 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon a la Plancha$21.95
More about Mariscos El Charco
Al's Cafe image

ICE CREAM

Al's Café & Creamery

43 DuPage Ct, Elgin

Avg 4.6 (842 reviews)
Takeout
Tandoori Salmon$20.95
Salmon filet marinated in a tangy yogurt with ginger, cumin, garlic & turmeric, served with a cold cucumber dip, roasted potatoes & fresh seasonal vegetables.
Citric Salmon$20.95
Salmon filet, sauteed in a blend of citric juices, sea salt, butter, chopped parsley, a hint of fresh garlic & served with roasted potatoes & fresh seasonal vegetables.
Salmon Caesar$18.95
Pepper & herb encrusted salmon filet served on crisp romaine lettuce tossed in our classic Caesar dressing with homemade croutons, red onion & topped with shaved Asiago cheese. Served with a fresh roll & butter
More about Al's Café & Creamery

Map

Map

